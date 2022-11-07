TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,228 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter valued at about $13,376,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 34.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 13,512 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1.9% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 310,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 753,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 82,868 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CPNG. HSBC started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. CLSA cut Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

NYSE CPNG opened at $17.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Coupang had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

