TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 611.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $224,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,793.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,701 shares of company stock valued at $872,192 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Owens Corning Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $83.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.30%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

