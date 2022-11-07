TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,807,000 after acquiring an additional 789,002 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 64.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,552,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,143,000 after purchasing an additional 606,463 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at about $25,762,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth about $23,354,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,571,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,310,000 after buying an additional 274,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $40.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.80 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $43.04. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $73.92.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.34 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

