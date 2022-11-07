TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 115 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA stock opened at $820.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $598.01 and a one year high of $947.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $828.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $744.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.99%.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

