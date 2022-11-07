TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 19.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,526 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,226 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 36,821 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

LPX stock opened at $53.27 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.38.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 77.64% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.