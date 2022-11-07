TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,600 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,891,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,449,000 after purchasing an additional 249,091 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,348,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,391,000 after buying an additional 281,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 81,372.1% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,156 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,533,000 after acquiring an additional 287,470 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $51.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.22. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $70.22.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

