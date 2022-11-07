TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,000 Shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Professional were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Professional during the first quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Professional by 68.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Professional during the first quarter worth about $677,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Professional by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 27,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Professional by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFHD opened at $27.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37. Professional Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25.

Professional ( NASDAQ:PFHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.95 million. Professional had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 22.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFHD shares. Hovde Group downgraded Professional from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Professional from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Professional to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

