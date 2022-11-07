TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,594 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,594 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Repay were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Repay by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,266,000 after acquiring an additional 114,669 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Repay by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,934,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,117,000 after purchasing an additional 548,469 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Repay by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,862,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,507,000 after purchasing an additional 110,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Repay by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,746,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,797,000 after purchasing an additional 43,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Repay by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 137,658 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RPAY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Repay from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Repay from $16.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Repay news, Director Peter J. Kight purchased 56,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $557,029.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,443,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.88 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.39 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

