Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) versus KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Financial Contrast

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Tele2 AB (publ) has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.7% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of KORE Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tele2 AB (publ) 1 1 6 0 2.63 KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tele2 AB (publ) and KORE Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

KORE Group has a consensus price target of $7.84, indicating a potential upside of 151.28%. Given KORE Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Tele2 AB (publ).

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tele2 AB (publ) and KORE Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tele2 AB (publ) $3.12 billion 1.75 $502.08 million N/A N/A KORE Group $248.22 million 0.96 -$24.45 million ($0.74) -4.22

Tele2 AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group.

Profitability

This table compares Tele2 AB (publ) and KORE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tele2 AB (publ) 19.19% 17.65% 7.09% KORE Group -14.19% -13.02% -4.64%

Summary

Tele2 AB (publ) beats KORE Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services. It also provides data network services, including dark fiber, dedicated wavelength, ethernet and IP VPN, and internet services; and unified communications comprising service provider, mobile virtual network operator, and carrier SIP-interconnect services. In addition, the company offers single and dual IMSI solutions for consumer and IoT applications; on-demand roaming services, such as subscription management, data plan management, real time charging, eSIM delivery, SIM management, and set up services; routing and termination solutions for international voice traffic; application-2-person messaging services; and value-added services comprising shortcodes and long numbers for businesses to have 2-way communication with their customers. Tele2 AB (publ) was founded in 1993 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

