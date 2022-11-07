Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Telefónica from €4.68 ($4.68) to €4.10 ($4.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.10) to €3.90 ($3.90) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Telefónica from €3.50 ($3.50) to €2.90 ($2.90) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefónica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Telefónica by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 66,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Telefónica by 9.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Telefónica by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 381,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Telefónica by 15.3% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 320,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 42,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Telefónica by 61.3% during the second quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 53,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Telefónica Company Profile

NYSE:TEF opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.60.

(Get Rating)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.