TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.85.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

T opened at C$28.70 on Monday. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$26.30 and a twelve month high of C$34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.58. The company has a market cap of C$40.76 billion and a PE ratio of 21.42.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.4290024 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.73%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

