Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Purchases 535 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.8% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 418,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,259,000 after purchasing an additional 70,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.48 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $448.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.90.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $5,016,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,650,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,139 shares of company stock worth $11,350,942 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

