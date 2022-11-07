The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 2.4% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Mosaic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Mosaic by 57.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOS opened at $49.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mosaic from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.31.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

