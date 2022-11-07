The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,939 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $12,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 2.7% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 17.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 188,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 2.6% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 148.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.87.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

