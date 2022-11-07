Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) Position Increased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,815 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 55,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 475.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter.

THRX stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $20.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.47 million and a PE ratio of -4.13.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

