Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 92.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 120,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 97.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on TOL. Wedbush cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

TOL opened at $42.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 4.99. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.46%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also

