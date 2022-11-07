Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,974 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $11,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TREX. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Trex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the first quarter worth $216,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the first quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $42.30 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Trex to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.