Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trupanion in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Grady now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.31). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trupanion’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trupanion’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRUP. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion to $67.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Trupanion to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $45.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 1.79. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $40.77 and a 1 year high of $158.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.96.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at $46,232,459.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trupanion news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $216,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,232,459.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,420 in the last 90 days. 5.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth $958,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 7.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 588,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,945,000 after buying an additional 41,327 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter worth $1,863,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Trupanion by 1.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.