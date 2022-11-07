Truxt Investmentos Ltda. Purchases New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 90,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,000. Apple accounts for approximately 3.2% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Apple Stock Performance
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.56.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apple (AAPL)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.