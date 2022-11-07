Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.4% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

In related news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $436,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,691.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $53,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,769,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $436,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,691.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,486 shares of company stock valued at $831,434. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWST opened at $32.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.15. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $139.99.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.22. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.61% and a negative net margin of 112.91%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

