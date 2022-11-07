Tyson Foods (TSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $67.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.20. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Stories

