UBS Group Cuts C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $90.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $89.97 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.31 and its 200 day moving average is $104.39.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

