UiPath (NYSE:PATH) vs. MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC) Critical Analysis

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) and MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

UiPath has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MMTec has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for UiPath and MMTec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UiPath 0 8 8 0 2.50 MMTec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

UiPath currently has a consensus target price of $23.26, indicating a potential upside of 115.60%. Given UiPath’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe UiPath is more favorable than MMTec.

51.4% of UiPath shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of MMTec shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of UiPath shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UiPath and MMTec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UiPath $892.25 million 6.59 -$525.59 million ($0.80) -13.49 MMTec $650,000.00 6.37 -$7.05 million N/A N/A

MMTec has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UiPath.

Profitability

This table compares UiPath and MMTec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UiPath -42.98% -19.19% -14.60% MMTec N/A N/A N/A

Summary

UiPath beats MMTec on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform combines artificial intelligence with desktop recording, back-end mining of both human activity and system logs, and intuitive visualization tools, which enables users to discover, analyze, and identify processes to automate in a centralized portal; offers low-code development environments that allows users in an organization to create attended and unattended automations without any prior knowledge of coding; deploys robots in highly immersive attended experiences or in standalone, unattended modes behind the scenes, and can leverage native connectors built for commonly used line-of-business applications; offers centralized tools designed to manage, test, and deploy automations and ML models across the enterprise; allows customers to manage long running processes that orchestrate work between robots and humans; and enable users to track, measure, and forecast the performance of automation in their enterprise and help businesses ensure compliance with business standards. In addition, the company provides maintenance and support for its software, as well as professional services, such as training and implementation services to facilitate the adoption of its platform. It serves banking, healthcare, financial services, and government entities. UiPath Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MMTec

MMTec, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia, MM Future, MMBD Advisory and HC Securities; and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications. The company enables its customers to white label its trading interface, as well as select modular functionalities. It serves hedge funds, mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

