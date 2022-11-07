Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,564 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 220,678 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 418,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 134,664 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGP opened at $2.87 on Monday. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.20.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

