Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,957 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UAA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,310,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,499,000 after acquiring an additional 133,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,370,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,465,000 after acquiring an additional 200,607 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 96.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Under Armour by 2.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,981,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,771,000 after purchasing an additional 104,578 shares in the last quarter. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UAA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Williams Trading raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.23.

NYSE:UAA opened at $8.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.42. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $27.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

