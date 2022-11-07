United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stake Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,921 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $11,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $767,350,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,200,000 after purchasing an additional 431,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 594,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,642,000 after purchasing an additional 57,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total value of $787,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total value of $787,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,965.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,760 shares of company stock valued at $8,715,116. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $264.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.19. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $270.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 9.68.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.75.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

