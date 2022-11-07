Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,247 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Univar Solutions Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $28.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Univar Solutions

In related news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $654,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

