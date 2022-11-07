US Bancorp DE Buys 339 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 7.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 78.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 37.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIX opened at $70.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average is $69.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.07. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $207.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

WIX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wix.com from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

