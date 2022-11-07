US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Masonite International by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International Trading Up 1.4 %

DOOR opened at $71.38 on Monday. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Masonite International from $135.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Masonite International Profile

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.