US Bancorp DE Sells 769 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,814 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WSFS Financial

In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $47.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.65. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.59 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

