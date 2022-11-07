US Bancorp DE Takes Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 40.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the first quarter valued at $866,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 32.5% during the second quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 927,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700 shares during the period. Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KE during the first quarter valued at $7,500,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in KE by 275.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 273,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 200,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

KE Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $11.68 on Monday. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of -2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. KE had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEKE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

KE Profile

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.