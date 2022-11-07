Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on VCSA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Vacasa from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Vacasa Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $3.78 on Monday. Vacasa has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $310.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vacasa will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vacasa news, Director Eric Breon sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $5,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,844,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,660,120.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,502,191 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,748 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCSA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.