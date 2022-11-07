Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 964 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,581,000 after purchasing an additional 167,049 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 10.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,920,000 after acquiring an additional 88,387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 942,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 77,033 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 37.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 73,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 584,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 55,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Holly Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Holly Energy Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HEP stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 40.47% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.21%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Further Reading

