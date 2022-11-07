Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires Shares of 1,366 Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBU shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Community Bank System to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Community Bank System to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Community Bank System Price Performance

Community Bank System Company Profile

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $63.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $59.21 and a one year high of $78.00.

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.