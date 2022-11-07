Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in RH were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RH. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 121.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 107,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 58,667 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the second quarter valued at $11,314,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new position in RH during the first quarter worth $16,854,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the first quarter worth $16,305,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 24.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,425,000 after buying an additional 49,179 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $32,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,733.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $32,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,733.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total transaction of $676,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,365 shares of company stock worth $3,902,819. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.38.

RH stock opened at $246.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.10. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $670.95.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

