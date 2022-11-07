Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Radian Group by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Radian Group Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of RDN stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
A number of research firms have issued reports on RDN. StockNews.com downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point cut their target price on Radian Group to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.
Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.
