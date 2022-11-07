Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 39.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in THOR Industries in the second quarter worth about $862,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 14.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at THOR Industries

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THOR Industries Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $77.12 on Monday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $115.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average is $79.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.70.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 33.89%. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.74%.

THOR Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

