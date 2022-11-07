Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,385 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NFG opened at $63.35 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $57.49 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.09). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $435.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

