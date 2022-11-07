Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 181.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 142.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $324.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.86. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.05 and a 52 week high of $325.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.57%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,342,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,227 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSL. Compass Point raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group to $335.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

