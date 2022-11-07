Van ECK Associates Corp Has $148,000 Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Trading Down 2.2 %

GMED opened at $62.94 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $81.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $263.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Barclays started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

