Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equitable were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Equitable by 4.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 32.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,543,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,543,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,639,565. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of EQH stock opened at $29.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.44. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.