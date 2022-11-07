Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $81,000 in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 52,034.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 52,555 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 2,877.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 82,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 178,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $15.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of -0.23. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $242.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.91 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 74.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

