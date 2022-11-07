Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $113,000 Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 2.3 %

EXP opened at $122.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.16. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.98 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

