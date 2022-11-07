Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $94,000 Investment in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,929,000 after acquiring an additional 215,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,187,000 after acquiring an additional 54,624 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,123,000 after acquiring an additional 84,607 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 598,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,884,000 after acquiring an additional 35,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 439,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,182,000 after acquiring an additional 90,416 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Independent Bank to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $86.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.85. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $74.28 and a 12 month high of $93.52.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.37%.
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.
