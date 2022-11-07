Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.86.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE:FND opened at $69.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $138.80.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

