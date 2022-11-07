Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 127 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $93,009,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after acquiring an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 42.9% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 342,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,418,000 after acquiring an additional 47,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $6,498,000.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $109.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.83. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.36 and a 52-week high of $254.01.

SITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $1,102,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,598 shares in the company, valued at $60,727,592.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,592 shares of company stock worth $3,434,050. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

