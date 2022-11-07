Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 650 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 1,275.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $70.63 on Monday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 3.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.73.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

