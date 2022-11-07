Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases New Shares in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,296 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at $200,000.

AWI stock opened at $72.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $118.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.74.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

