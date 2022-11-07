Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases Shares of 1,258 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 472.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $112.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.41. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.32.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.93%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Further Reading

