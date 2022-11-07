Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Andersons were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 5.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 4.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,205 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $46,958.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 353,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,769,620.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,205 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $46,958.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 353,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,769,620.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,210 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $130,293.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 326,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,258,479.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,055 shares of company stock valued at $519,157. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Andersons Price Performance

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Shares of ANDE opened at $37.40 on Monday. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANDE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Andersons in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Articles

